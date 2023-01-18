George Conway: Matt Schlapp's lawyer 'better be careful' — or he'll make his client's problems worse

Lawyer George Conway issued a warning on Tuesday to the attorney representing high-ranking GOP lobbyist Matt Schlapp, who was just accused of sexual assault: Your denials may actually be making your client's legal situation worse.

"This lawyer for Schlapp better be careful. His public statement that the complaint is 'false' is not privileged from liability, as a court filing would be," Conway posted on Twitter. "And the anonymous complainant, as far as we know, isn't a public figure, so an actual-malice standard may not apply."



This comes after Schlapp's attorney, Charles Spies, stated that the “Schlapp family is suffering unbearable pain and stress due to the false allegation from an anonymous individual.”

Schlapp, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, runs the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gatherings for right-wing activists all over the country.

The allegation comes from a male staffer who worked on the unsuccessful Trump-backed Senate campaign of Herschel Walker in Georgia. The staffer, who has remained anonymous for fear of retaliation, alleges that near the end of the campaign last year, Schlapp aggressively grabbed his crotch while they were alone in a car, and tried to get him to come up to his hotel room. Videos and text messages taken immediately after the incident appear to corroborate his story. When the staffer disclosed the incident to the Walker campaign, they reassigned him so he no longer worked with Schlapp.

The staffer has filed a defamation suit against Schlapp, which further alleges that his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, engaged in a conspiracy to discredit his character, in anticipation of the allegations surfacing.

Schlapp continues to deny any wrongdoing, and the ACU board of directors is still standing behind him.