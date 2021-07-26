'Hothead' Capitol rioter appeared in shooting contest after judge barred him from handling guns

An accused Capitol insurrectionist appeared in a shooting contest after a federal judge restricted his handling of firearms as part of his pre-trial release.

Matthew Loganbill, a firearms dealer from Missouri, also quickly divested from his gun shop, transferring ownership to a family member, after the judge suggested that the business is an asset that could be used by the government "to get its money back," the Kansas City Star reports.

During a court appearance on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tejpal Chawla told U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey that prosecutors recently learned Loganbill had competed in a shooting competition at his firing range on July 10. Chawla said competing in the contest appears "inconsistent" with the terms of his pre-trial release in April.



Loganbill was restricted from handling firearms, except when moving them between his businesses, a gun shop and a firing range in Lake of the Ozarks. But on Friday, Loganbill claimed he misunderstood the restriction on his pre-trial release, and said he needs to be able to handle firearms to train people. He also complained that "the government's taken away my ability to earn a living." Ultimately, the judge decided to allow Loganbill to handle firearms at his firing range, but nowhere else, and warned him that if he's formally indicted, he will not be able to handle firearms at all.

Loganbill is being represented by a public defender because he says he can't afford a private attorney, since the government seized a computer with his financial records. But after the judge recently suggested that his businesses are an asset that could be used to recoup the costs of the public defender, Loganbill quickly divested from the businesses.

"I am obviously concerned that he disposed of the asset after he was arrested," Chawla said, adding that the government may want to follow up on the issue.

Loganbill was arrested in January after two people tipped off the FBI about his social media posts indicating he participated in the insurrection. The tipsters described Loganbill as "a hothead who is angry because COVID-19 restrictions had impacted his business," and said he "was extremely immersed in the paramilitary lifestyle, viewed himself as a patriot, and likely felt his actions at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, were justified."



Loganbill told FBI agents he was unaware that the Capitol was a restricted area, and only brought a gas mask and helmet because he feared "antifa would infiltrate" the protest.

"Loganbill also stated he briefly spoke with one of the officers at the U.S. Capitol and told the officer 'we came peacefully this time,' but that 'it would be different if we have to come again, or words to that effect," according to an affidavit.



Loganbill faces charges of obstructing a congressional proceeding, unlawfully entering a federal building and disorderly conduct.