Matthew McConaughey calls out gun owners after Texas massacre: 'We are failing to be responsible'
US actor Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey called for action after a gunman murdered 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in the actor's hometown.

The Oscar-winning actor posted a statement on Twitter asking every American to “take a longer and deeper look in the mirror” to ask what "we truly value," and he said gun owners had proven once again "failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grants us."

“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs," McConaughey said in a statement posted on Twitter. "We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue."

McConaughey has participated in previous "March for Our Lives" demonstrations after another gunman killed 17 people in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and at that time he called for a ban on assault weapons and other enhancements to gun safety laws, although he stopped short of pushing for such measures in his latest statement.

READ MORE: Shot grandmother, acted alone: police profile Texas gunman

“We must do better," he said. "Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."

SmartNews