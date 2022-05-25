Morning Joe singles out his friend Joe Manchin after Uvalde massacre: ‘Do something’

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough singled out his friend Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for refusing to budge on gun safety reform following another elementary school massacre.
An 18-year-old gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and gunned down at least 19 children and two adults, and the "Morning Joe" host said it was long past time for Congress to restrict access to weapons of mass murder.
"They're cowards, they're such cowards," Scarborough said. "Of course, they don't want to talk about it, just like Jan. 6, like we saw in the focus group, they want you to forget about it. When is the right time to talk about 9/11? Oh, I don't know, a year later -- no I would say a pretty damned good time to talk about 9/11 would have been on 9/11, when it was happening, on 9/12, how did this happen? Let's make sure this never happens again."
"These fools -- they're not fools, they know exactly what they're doing -- these barbarians, they get on TV, and they say, 'Oh, let's not talk about it now,'" he added. "There's 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-, 9-, 10-, 11-year-old kids now in our schools from Newtown to Texas, they're getting gunned down by military weapons, so mutilated that their moms and dads can't even recognize their faces, and Washington does nothing."
Scarborough called out his friend Manchin, who bemoaned the lack of Senate support for gun safety legislation, but refused to consider eliminating the filibuster to pass such a bill.
"Hey Joe Manchin, it's time you did something, all right?" Scarborough said. "Do something. Joe, I'm kind of tired. We're friends -- I'm just going to tell you, your old routine, 'Oh, it's always this person or that' -- Joe, why don't you get out in front of something for once in five years and start talking about what you can do and instead of what you can't do? Because all you ever talk about is what you can't do."
"You're a Democrat that got this right after Newtown, and you pushed with Pat Toomey and you pushed with him on background checks," he added. "You need to do that again, 90 percent of Americans support background checks -- 90 percent. Almost two-thirds of Americans oppose military-style weapons. Almost two-thirds of Americans, overwhelming number of Americans support gun safety laws that Congress will not pass."
