QAnon surfer dad could face death penalty in speargun killings of toddler children
A California surfer inspired by the QAnon conspiracy theory could face the death penalty for allegedly killing his two young children.

Surf instructor Matthew Taylor Coleman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on two counts of foreign first-degree murder of United States nationals, which the U.S. Department of Justice makes him eligible for capital punishment if convicted, reported Vice.

"There are no words to describe the profound grief that envelops an entire community when a child is murdered," said acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman a statement. "The Department of Justice is determined to achieve justice for these victims and their loved ones."

The 40-year-old Coleman, who allegedly told FBI agents he had been motivated by QAnon conspiracies, is accused of driving his 2-year-old son Kaleo and 10-month-old daughter Roxy to Mexico before killing them two days later with a spear gun.

"[Coleman] enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children," wrote FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon. "M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them."

