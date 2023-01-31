Knife-wielding cop impersonator arrested at US Capitol
US Capitol police

Police arrested an armed man impersonating law enforcement outside the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Secret Service tipped off Capitol police to the suspect, later identified as Max Eli Viner, and an officer on the bicycle response team located him near the corner of Third Street and Madison Drive, and a search found he was carrying multiple knives and a chain saw blade.

Secret Service agents arrived a short time later and searched Viner's vehicle, where they found fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade and gas mask inside his Ford Explorer.

Viner was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon in the District of Columbia.

