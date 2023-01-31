The Manhattan special grand jury won't be restricted by one limitation that has slowed down the possible prosecution of Donald Trump in Georgia.

The special grand jury investigating Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia is believed to have recommended multiple indictments in the case, but ultimately the decision to charge the former president or anyone else comes down to the Fulton County district attorney, while the panelists seated in New York can decide on their own, wrote MSNBC columnist Jordan Rubin.

"It’s unclear how long it would take a Manhattan special grand jury to vote for criminal charges," Rubin wrote. "But if one votes for such charges, New York prosecutors shouldn’t have to go through the extra step of presenting charges to another, regular grand jury, like Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has to do in Georgia if she wants to bring charges."

Georgia state law establishes special grand juries to conduct lengthy and complicated investigations, just like New York's statute does, but without adding an extra step that delayed a decision on charging Trump -- but probably not for much longer.

"Recall that Willis said last week that decisions are 'imminent' from her office, so even if Trump is set to face charges in both states, it’s likely that we’ll hear from her before we hear from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg," Rubin wrote.