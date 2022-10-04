Ex-Biden official doesn’t want him running in 2024: ‘I’m sick and tired of that generation’

President Joe Biden should not seek re-election in 2024, a former member of his administration argued on New York City TV on Tuesday.

After losing his 2020 re-election bid to Republican state Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), former Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) spent six months as a "senior adviser on Covid-19 to the secretary of defense, Lloyd J. Austin III."

Rose is now attempting a political comeback in a rematch against Malliotakis.

"So many issues facing the city, but let's talk about the news of the day, which is that, allegedly, Biden told Al Sharpton that he is planning to run in 2024," Fox 5 NYC anchor Tina Cervasio said.

"If he runs. does he have your support?" she asked. "And do you support a Biden-Harris ticket again?"

"I do not think that Donald Trump should run in 2024. I do not think that Joe Biden should run in 2024," Rose said. "I'm sick and tired of that generation being in power."

"We've got to move on," Rose explained. "We have to turn the page — not just on this politics of ineffectiveness, but also this politics of division and vitriol. It's time to move on as a nation."

Watch below or at this link.