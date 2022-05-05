Watch: Dem senator calls out Republicans for expressing outrage over SCOTUS leak while shrugging off Jan. 6 attack

According to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was the "most egregious violation of trust of the Supreme Court in the history of our nation."

Cruz said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this Thursday that if one "criminal law clerk" can leak SCOTUS draft decisions to the press, "it does possibly permanent damage to the Supreme Court," adding that the leak is part of a "multi-year" effort by Democrats to "demonize and politicize the Court."

After Cruz's rant, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) chimed in, saying that she is "frankly shocked" that Republicans continue to be "shocked by the leak rather than the fact that we have radical right-wing justices on our Supreme Court who are poised to take away a constitutional right -- not just any right, but a constitutional right that women in our country have relied on for almost 50 years."

"And to listen to my colleagues going on about comments that are made by organizations and individuals, that is called free speech the last time I looked, and I know for a fact that the Republicans are constantly talking about free speech rights -- in fact, even describing the January 6 riot as legitimate political discourse," she said.

Watch the full exchange below or at this link.