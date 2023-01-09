House GOPers are texting CNN reporter to find out what McCarthy is up to
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Brendan Smilakowski for AFP)

According to CNN's Melania Zanona, Republican House members are slated to vote on rules changes later on Monday but many are still in the dark about all the concessions and political maneuvers newly-elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to in order to squeak out a narrow victory in balloting just after midnight on Saturday.

Sitting on a panel with host John King, the Congressional correspondent claimed, in a turnabout, that she is deluged with questions from the California Republican's caucus to see what she knows.

After ticking off a few proposals that have become public knowledge, host King asked, "Are they done here? Do they understand what they did last week and like, okay, it took 15 ballots, now let's show that we can do our business? or -- ?"

"Republicans are really starting to come to terms with these concessions," Zanona replied. "I'm still getting texts now asking me, from Republicans what's in -- 'what are some of the deals? Can you confirm this? We're hearing this.' They still don't know everything."

"And that is because this rules package only contains some of the concessions that Kevin McCarthy agreed to," she elaborated. "A lot are more of handshake deals. So we don't fully know what Kevin McCarthy agreed to. What we do know is there's a lot of concerns about how this will hamper their ability to govern; how Kevin McCarthy is going have this threat dangling over him, that someone could force a vote to fire him at any given moment."

"They are starting to come to terms with that reality," she added.

