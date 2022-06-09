'People need to be held accountable': Newly released bombshell audio features McCarthy calling for bipartisan probe of Jan. 6

On Wednesday, CNN reported on new audio revealed of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recorded just five days after the January 6 attack, demanding a bipartisan investigation into the affair.

"We cannot just sweep this under the rug," said McCarthy in the clip. "We need to know why it happened, who did it, and people need to be held accountable for it. And I'm committed to making sure that happens."

These private comments stand in stark contrast to how McCarthy has actually handled the congressional investigation into the attack.

While McCarthy initially blamed former President Donald Trump, he quickly walked those criticisms back and voted against impeaching the former president for his role in inciting the insurrection. He later opposed the establishment of a bipartisan independent commission to investigate, and boycotted when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) empaneled a select committee.\

RELATED: Prior to attack, Republican thought GOP needed ‘safety plan’ to survive Jan. 6: 'They are going to go nuts'

This comes after reporting two months ago that McCarthy privately wanted Trump to resign over the attack — and then publicly denied it.

Similarly, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has backed off his initial criticisms of the former president for inflaming rioters, and has made clear he will support Trump if he is nominated for the presidency again.

Watch the report below or at this link.