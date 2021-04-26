Kevin McCarthy is trying to 'memory hole' what Trump really did during the MAGA riots: NYT's Haberman

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Monday suggested that Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was deliberately trying to revise history to deny former President Donald Trump's role in stoking the MAGA rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6th.

While appearing on CNN, Haberman said that McCarthy's latest claims about Trump trying to help end the January 6th riots did not jibe with any of the previous reporting she had done.

"There was a report from others that President Trump was watching television and was pleased in part by what he saw because of people fighting for him and in part because it was delaying certification of the vote," she said. "There you were watching it happen. There's absolutely nothing I know from my reporting, or that I've seen from anyone else's reporting, that backs up this new version of what Kevin McCarthy is saying."

Haberman then suggested that McCarthy's efforts to rewrite history were part of a political strategy heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

"This is part of a broader effort that we have seen over many weeks as Republicans are looking to take the midterms... to try to downplay or simply memory hole what happened on January 6th," she said.



