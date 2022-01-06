Missouri couple who brandished firearms at racial justice protesters suing to get their guns back: report

On Thursday, Newsmax reported that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis injury attorneys who were prosecuted for brandishing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, are now suing the city to get their guns back.

"Robert Dierker of the City Counselor's Office said Wednesday in a virtual court hearing that the city had not destroyed the guns despite a court order last year to do so," reported Charlie McCarthy.

"Obviously with our customary efficiency, we should have destroyed [the guns] months ago," Dierker told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. "We haven't. So McCloskey's a beneficiary of bureaucratic, I want to say, ineptitude. But in any event, it’s fortuitous that the weapons still exist."

"Mark McCloskey, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, has sued St. Louis, the sheriff, and state to retrieve the weapons," continued the report. "The city maintains the McCloskeys forfeited the guns as part of their plea agreements to misdemeanors for waving the guns at protesters in June 2020 — following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — outside the couple's mansion on a private and gated street, the Post-Dispatch reported."

The McCloskeys were ultimately pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson after their case became a cause célèbre among Republicans. Mark McCloskey is currently running for Senate to succeed the departing Sen. Roy Blunt.