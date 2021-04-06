McConnell says that telling corporations to 'stay out of politics' doesn't mean to stop sending him donations

This Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke to reporters and warned corporations to stay out of politics, but he made sure to clarify that he doesn't want them to stop donating money. "I'm not talking about political contributions," he clarified. "Most [corporations] contribute to both sides … that's fine, it's legal and appropriate, I support that. I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or state because you don't like a particular law. I just think it's stupid."

<p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on hypocrisy of telling corporations to "stay out of politics":<br/><br/>"I'm not talking about political contributions ... I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or a state." <a href="https://t.co/4ZJ7ahSS4N">pic.twitter.com/4ZJ7ahSS4N</a><br/>— The Recount (@therecount) <a href="https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1379477334252736512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>But according to McConnell's critics on Twitter, he was saying the quiet part out loud. </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">If Mitch McConnell isn't the most shameless, two-faced politician I've observed in my 64 years, then he has to be second only to Newt Gingrich. And like Gingrich he's mastered the art of being both farcical and despicable.<a href="https://t.co/5Ii5l9ZTgJ">https://t.co/5Ii5l9ZTgJ</a><br/>— Republicans Support This Madness 🇺🇸 (@RepubsSupport) <a href="https://twitter.com/RepubsSupport/status/1379488857830391816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Sounds like McConnell will not be refunding CEO's the $217 million they've donated to his campaign and PAC after all. <a href="https://t.co/nSTtJ20yoF">https://t.co/nSTtJ20yoF</a><br/>— Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) <a href="https://twitter.com/Z_Everson/status/1379490483681038338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">It's amazing what you can say as a politician, once you don't give a damn about looking ridiculous. <a href="https://t.co/HVClbc61LV">https://t.co/HVClbc61LV</a><br/>— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) <a href="https://twitter.com/DavidCornDC/status/1379489725673844736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">This is another masterpiece of hypocrisy from the undisputed king of cynical bullshit, Murder Turtle himself. The trouble is few people pay enough attention to know what an astounding 180 this is. <a href="https://t.co/3Hruooveyo">https://t.co/3Hruooveyo</a><br/>— Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ibishblog/status/1379486488010850305?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">McConnell on corporate money in politics: Money must be allowed as free speech, free speech must be banned. <a href="https://t.co/dyhgoehAWh">https://t.co/dyhgoehAWh</a><br/>— Morten Øverbye (@morten) <a href="https://twitter.com/morten/status/1379485161377648643?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Dear Minority Leader McConnell, I'm looking forward to your repudiation of the Citizens United decision and your co-authoring of a bill to get corporate financing out of politics. When can we expect that?<br/>— Kevin_Fox_14.5beta6 🦊😷 (@kfury) <a href="https://twitter.com/kfury/status/1379484774524276739?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Others can correct me if I'm wrong, but it seems to me that this is the first time Mitch McConnell has really let the mask slip, showing that his position on corporate political speech has nothing to do with freedom of speech and everything to do with raising political money.<br/>— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) <a href="https://twitter.com/RobertMaguire_/status/1379482827201380357?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Send money and shut up. <a href="https://t.co/Gt8t815qju">https://t.co/Gt8t815qju</a><br/>— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) <a href="https://twitter.com/IronStache/status/1379486548849266690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">We need to stop pushing the narrative that McConnell is a brilliant strategist. He isn't. He's just another dumb zealot. He just happened to sit in a seat where his zealotry could do damage. Nothing slick about being shameless and surrendering your integrity. <a href="https://t.co/UpB7HHksRr">https://t.co/UpB7HHksRr</a><br/>— Joe Llorens (@joellorens) <a href="https://twitter.com/joellorens/status/1379484755457159168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">We need to stop pushing the narrative that McConnell is a brilliant strategist. He isn't. He's just another dumb zealot. He just happened to sit in a seat where his zealotry could do damage. Nothing slick about being shameless and surrendering your integrity. <a href="https://t.co/UpB7HHksRr">https://t.co/UpB7HHksRr</a><br/>— Joe Llorens (@joellorens) <a href="https://twitter.com/joellorens/status/1379484755457159168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>