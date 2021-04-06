McConnell says that telling corporations to 'stay out of politics' doesn't mean to stop sending him donations

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned corporate America to "stay out of politics" earlier this week -- but on Tuesday, he clarified that this doesn't mean they should stop sending him money.
During a talk in his home state of Kentucky, McConnell once again chastised corporations such as Delta and Coca-Cola for publicly condemning Georgia's recently passed voting rights bill that reduces the number of statewide ballot drop-off boxes and makes it illegal for non-poll workers to hand out water to people waiting in long lines.
McConnell hastened to add, however, that it was perfectly fine for corporate America to shovel money to politicians.
"I'm not talking about political contributions," McConnell said. "Most of them contribute to both sides, they have political action committees, that's fine, it's legal, it's appropriate, I support that."
McConnell then described why he objected to corporations protesting the Georgia voting law.
"I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or a state because you don't like a particular law they passed," he said.

