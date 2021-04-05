Free market-loving Mitch McConnell rails against corporate America for opposing Georgia voting law

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) railed against decisions to pull events and conferences out of Georgia after the state passed a voter suppression law.

Corporations have released statements since the bill was passed with overwhelming opposition from Civil Rights groups. In response, Republicans are now asking their supporters to cancel companies like Coca-cola, Delta, Microsoft and others. Ironically, conservatives spent the CPAC conference railing against so-called "cancel culture" like the boycotts they're now calling for.

McConnell, who purports to believe in the "free market economy" is also standing in opposition to the freedom of corporations to support or oppose whatever they want.

Politico reporter Burgess Everett cited McConnell Monday, implying that corporations shouldn't have the right to be involved in politics and policy.

"Parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government. Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell said.



