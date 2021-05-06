Mitch McConnell walks back claim he'll stop 100 percent of Biden proposals

Just days after proclaiming that he'll do everything in his power to stop 100 percent of President Joe Biden's agenda, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be trying to walk the statement back.

"One hundred percent of my focus is standing up to this administration," the Kentucky Republican told the press on Wedneday. "What we have in the United States Senate is total unity from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country."

President Biden has said that he'll continue to fight for bipartisan consensus on all legislation, something 87 percent of Americans said that they would like to see, according to an April CNN poll. McConnell's response was complete opposition.

It harkened back to former President Barack Obama's tenure in which McConnell said that his top goal was not policy-related, but to make Obama a one-term president.

"Look, he said that in our last administration, with Barack, he was going to stop everything -- and I was able to get a lot done with him," Biden told reporters Wednesday evening. "Again, look -- everything I'm proposing that be done to generate economic growth, employment, and put us in a position where we can out-compete any other country in the world with research and development, and moving ahead: I pay for it."

According to CNN's Manu Raju, McConnell appears to be walking that back a little.

"I'm anxious on stopping the Biden agenda – depending on what it is," McConnell said, removing the 100 percent.

Questioned about it Wednesday night, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was put in a tight spot, trying to claim that Republicans still work with Democrats on the COVID-19 stimulus. CNN's Chris Cuomo noted that no Republican voted for it. Manchin fumbled around for an excuse but ultimately went down on flames.



