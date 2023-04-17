Recording reveals Oklahoma county officials talked about hiring hitmen to kill local reporters

McCurtain County, Oklahoma is in shock this week after a secretly recorded conversation revealed that a local sheriff and a several McCurtain County commissioners discussed hiring hitmen to murder local newspaper reporters.
According to local news station KXII, the recording was obtained by local reporter Bruce Willingham, who deliberately left a recording device running in a place where he believed county commissioners were holding illegal secret meetings to evade public scrutiny.
Upon listening to the recording, however, Willingham quickly realized he'd found more than evidence of just illegal meetings, as he heard McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and McCurtain County Commissioners Mark Jennings and Robert Beck, and Alecia Manning discussing the possibility of committing murder.
At one point in the recording, Commissioner Jennings offered that "I’ve known two or three hit men, they're very quiet guys" who would "cut no f*cking mercy" if hired to kill local reporters.
Jennings can also be heard lamenting that it's no longer considered politically correct to lynch Black people in the United States.
"I’m gonna tell you something -- if it was back in the day, when that when Alan Marshton would take a damn Black guy and whoop their ass and throw him in the cell? I’d run for f*cking sheriff," Jennings said.
"Yeah, well, it’s not like that no more," replied Sheriff Clardy.
"I know," complained Jennings. "Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a damn rope. But you can’t do that anymore. They got more rights than we got."
Listen to the recording below or at this link.
\u201cOn secretly recorded audio first reported by the McCurtain Gazette-News, GOP McCurtain County, Okla. officials \u2014 including the sheriff \u2014 talk about hiring hitmen to assassinate local journalists and complain that Black people now have the right to not be lynched.\u201d— Heartland Signal (@Heartland Signal) 1681750242