'Disastrously failed gambit': Legal experts react to Mark Meadows removal flop

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suffered a huge blow on Friday as a U.S. District Judge Steve Jones rejected his bid to have his charges in the Georgia election racketeering case removed to federal court, saying that he had not met his burden of proof in the matter.

Legal experts were quick to weigh in on social media — with many outlining why his gambit backfired, and some noting that he actually put himself in a worse legal situation than he had been in before.

"This was a calculated risk by Meadows but it came up short," posted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. "As it turns out, he gave prosecutors an opportunity to cross-examine him and gained nothing in exchange."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Jones is not going to give anyone removal, because Meadows had the best argument and he still lost. Everyone knows this, whether they say it out loud or not. Unless Jones is reversed by CA11, Trump is going to trial in state court," posted University of Texas law professor Lee Kovarsky in a lengthy technical thread walking through the decision. "As I predicted in the face of responses ranging from reasonable disagreement to deranged anger, the nature of the RICO count loomed large in the DCT’s decision. Criminal liability for a RICO count is simply not dependent on Meadows’ overt acts alleged in the indictment."

"Where does decision refusing removal leave Meadows? In a very bad place," said former federal prosecutor Harry Litman. "He gambled heavily on winning & then getting immunity. Now his ability to cooperate w/ either Jack Smith or Fani Willis is a) of much less value & b) possibly even off the table. He is in a world of hurt." He added, "The only mitigating factor for Meadows's disastrously failed gambit is that he gets a right of appeal, and McAfee has indicated (albeit not conclusively) that he won't start a trial that includes Meadows until that goes through the circuit and Sup Ct. But even if they're delayed a few months leaving the station, the charges — very serious and extensive GA state charges — are coming at him like a freight train and don't see how he can stop them."

"Mark Meadows took the stand, swore to tell the truth under penalties of perjury, and testified as to his own conduct and his communications with Trump," wrote attorney and MSNBC legal commentator Katie Phang Friday. "Meadows is now bound to that testimony & if the chance arises, Willis will impeach the heck out of him if he tries to deviate."