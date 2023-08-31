mark meadows
Mark Meadows (Photo By Jeffery Edwards/Shutterstock)

As former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tries to convince a court to remove his charges in the Georgia election racketeering case to federal jurisdiction, he is actually dragging down his own ability to defend himself — as well as former President Donald Trump.

That's the view of former January 6 investigator Timothy Heaphy, who broke down the situation on Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut."

"As detailed in The Daily Beast, what Meadows is saying is exactly what Fani Willis is trying to prove, that Trump was at the center of this entire criminal enterprise," said Reid. "Let's go backwards. Let's talk about Mark Meadows. Mark Meadows wants his case to be federalized, but it does seem the more he talks to try to get that to happen, the more he hurts Trump. Is that how you see it?"

"I think the Daily Beast story, Joy, is exactly right," said Heaphy. "He essentially confirmed that President Trump was in control of all of his activities and, by extension, the activities of the other charged co-conspirators. That is exactly the theory that the district attorney will present, that this was a conspiracy with a hierarchy and at the very head of the hierarchy was President Trump."

Meadows, noted Heaphy, thinks all of this is worth it because his defense "suggests he was doing everything in his official capacity." But that may not go the way he is hoping.

"The problem is that a lot of what he was doing has nothing to do with any federal authority, an issue controlled by the federal government," said Heaphy. "It has to do with state elections which are clearly within the state officials, not federal or campaign activity, which is also beyond the scope of what the chief of staff does. So I don't know that he helped himself, but he certainly helped Fani Willis."

