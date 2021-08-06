'Leave already, Jesus': Meghan McCain critics bid farewell after her final appearance on The View

Conservative Meghan McCain -- the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) -- made her final appearance as a co-host on ABC's "The View" on Friday, concluding four years on the popular daytime talk show.
The late senator's daughter's tumultuous tenure ended after four equally tumultuous years where she was the panel's sole conservative constantly on the defensive during Donald Trump's administration.
In a parting monologue, she thanked the audience, her co-hosts and the show's producers, saying: "This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life. It's been, honestly the best of times, and worst of times in all ways — on and off the show. And it's been a really incredible, liberating experience. And I will always cherish the time I've spent with all of you."
While her noting of the "worst of times" appeared to be a reference to her father's passing almost three years ago, critics of the conservative pundit were pleased to see her go, with many saying she was a big part of their "worst of times."
McCain, it should be noted announced her departure in early July, which led one critic to complain on Friday, "Leave already Jesus.'
You can see some of the not-so-fond farewells below:
