'It's like watching a car crash': Viewers dunk on Meghan McCain for lashing out over Marjorie Greene's latest anti-Semitism

"Viewers" watched as "The View's" co-host Meghan McCain lashed out at her colleagues for focusing too much on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) anti-Semitism over a Los Angeles hate crime.

Claiming that Greene has no real power, McCain faced off against her colleagues who demanded that Republicans denounce the Congresswoman's downplaying of the Holocaust. McCain protested saying that Democrats didn't care when Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted anti-Jewish stereotypes. In fact, the Democrats rebuked her heavily and connected her with Rabbis and other Jewish leaders who could help educate her. Democrats also held a vote condemning anti-Semitism in wake of the remarks. Thus far Republicans have been mum on Greene.

McCain grew angrier and angrier as the debate continued and co-host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to cut to commercial. McCain took it personally, demanding to know why she was cut off.

Viewers shot back online, noting that the show isn't "The Meghan McCain Show" and that there are other people who also get to speak.

