'It's like watching a car crash': Viewers dunk on Meghan McCain for lashing out over Marjorie Greene's latest anti-Semitism

"Viewers" watched as "The View's" co-host Meghan McCain lashed out at her colleagues for focusing too much on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) anti-Semitism over a Los Angeles hate crime.
Claiming that Greene has no real power, McCain faced off against her colleagues who demanded that Republicans denounce the Congresswoman's downplaying of the Holocaust. McCain protested saying that Democrats didn't care when Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted anti-Jewish stereotypes. In fact, the Democrats rebuked her heavily and connected her with Rabbis and other Jewish leaders who could help educate her. Democrats also held a vote condemning anti-Semitism in wake of the remarks. Thus far Republicans have been mum on Greene.
McCain grew angrier and angrier as the debate continued and co-host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to cut to commercial. McCain took it personally, demanding to know why she was cut off.
Viewers shot back online, noting that the show isn't "The Meghan McCain Show" and that there are other people who also get to speak.
See the comments below:
@LaurenBaratzL @TheView It's like watching a car crash. It's horrible yet people want to see what other insane argu… https://t.co/ygNomkepM9— Хулио (@Хулио)1621871855.0
Meghan McCain would have to work for 100 years to even get close to the resume of Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.… https://t.co/jTAJggDV3v— ClockOutWars (@ClockOutWars)1621869926.0
@erickmsanchez @MeghanMcCain Remind Meghan if this. She’s an insurrectionist https://t.co/Up6dB8ErfX— Friend Of... (@Friend Of...)1621827033.0
@djmateo2 @carterchapman @cc77200307 @TheView @MeghanMcCain @DGreenbaum He loves it when Meghan is a bish but gets… https://t.co/1fHa3p8jeb— Leslie (@Leslie)1621871838.0
You are out of control today @MeghanMcCain— Vicki (@Vicki)1621871815.0
@TheView So I guess Meghan McCain gets to go on another freestyle rant again today disrupting the whole show once a… https://t.co/4d5o1QpMeo— Ron Johnson (not the asshole Senator) (@Ron Johnson (not the asshole Senator))1621871815.0
@MeghanMcCain as you defend @mtgreenee you show your true colors. How dare you put this on democrats as this woman… https://t.co/kGfbiu2T4C— Logan Rollins (@Logan Rollins)1621871813.0
Can we please throw @MeghanMcCain away and bring in @ananavarro #TheView https://t.co/TJG9XuxhGV— Still With Her 💙 (@Still With Her 💙)1621871813.0
Meghan McCain is to The View as Marjorie Taylor Greene is to sanity. #WhoFundsTheFederalist— Imtweetment (@Imtweetment)1621871809.0
@MeghanMcCain @TheView we are SO SICK of Meghan https://t.co/HYGKXOZQxk— Sara miller (@Sara miller)1621871811.0
@TheView @MeghanMcCain Stop your whataboutism. Really sick of it.,— ChickadeeMomma, Dr. to you. (@ChickadeeMomma, Dr. to you.)1621871761.0
@TheView @MeghanMcCain The only folks who can stand her are her family. Kids grow up; if you leave her on tv long… https://t.co/iLgGWJmpC5— Wonderj99 (@Wonderj99)1621871768.0
@MeghanMcCain there is a huge difference between the Squad & Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene is out & out a Looney… https://t.co/DQ94Byy1Yt— Wanda J Cain (@Wanda J Cain)1621871763.0
So I thought oh great @WhoopiGoldberg got #TheView trending on Twitter but in reality it's still people complaining… https://t.co/3vd7wzpdZD— Honey Barbeque (@Honey Barbeque)1621871670.0
@theview same. @MeghanMcCain is intolerable. No one likes to listen to her whiney entitlement. Exhausting. @abc… https://t.co/LtZ8kwk1Ez— • Val ☀️ (@• Val ☀️)1621871796.0
@MeghanMcCain @TheView we are SO SICK of Meghan https://t.co/aQmAvUJB8N— Sara miller (@Sara miller)1621871794.0
@MeghanMcCain @TheView we are SO SICK of Meghan https://t.co/tnb1aBZv05— Sara miller (@Sara miller)1621871764.0
@TheView @MeghanMcCain serious question. Why can’t you answer the question? Why do you always have to have some c… https://t.co/LfXtuGsmkS— Lola (@Lola)1621871790.0
@LaurenBaratzL @TheView Dear @TheView; agree that Meghan McCain is not the best representation of a conservative. B… https://t.co/OXp1tJb0jN— MC (@MC)1621871697.0
@MeghanMcCain has a consistent habit of dragging out responses to simple question, gaslighting the issue being dis… https://t.co/r9jb9Tp3o3— Shivi Zaffiri (@Shivi Zaffiri)1621871754.0
@TheView Meghan McCain has lost her mind. She needs to go. ASAP.— mary coulombe (@mary coulombe)1621871685.0
@MeghanMcCain Meghan McCain please stop! Leave the show! I’ve been watching the show since the first day it was on… https://t.co/l1R5WGiyvt— Sandra Swatko (@Sandra Swatko)1621871699.0
@LiveOnTheChat @MeghanMcCain no!!! No one makes horrific @mtgreenee look bad SHE DOES THAT HERSELF! Stop your igno… https://t.co/lbUkdtIr2R— 🌸TinkerIsa🌼🐬🏈🧜♀️ (@🌸TinkerIsa🌼🐬🏈🧜♀️)1621871710.0
@Zebop If Meghan McCain is ever 'forced' to leave the show, she will soon be replaced by another obnoxious white su… https://t.co/rTqKJYDqa9— Patrick Wilson Ⓥ (@Patrick Wilson Ⓥ)1621871686.0
@MeghanMcCain Remember when she said China virus ✌🏿— mark (@mark)1621871714.0