"The View" host Meghan McCain
Photo: Screen shot

Mary Trump jabbed Meghan McCain for skipping out on her latest appearance on "The View," and social media users cheered.

The conservative co-host and Trump have tangled in the past, with McCain disappearing following one clash, and the former president's niece questioned her courage after she missed Monday's segment.

"It's a shame that your colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me, she added. "But I appreciate that you all are willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart everything in 21st-Century America."

Trump's shot drew applause and prompted laughter online.
















