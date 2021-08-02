Photo: Screen shot
Mary Trump jabbed Meghan McCain for skipping out on her latest appearance on "The View," and social media users cheered.
The conservative co-host and Trump have tangled in the past, with McCain disappearing following one clash, and the former president's niece questioned her courage after she missed Monday's segment.
"It's a shame that your colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me, she added. "But I appreciate that you all are willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart everything in 21st-Century America."
Trump's shot drew applause and prompted laughter online.
@TheView @MaryLTrump Where’s Meghan? We had to suffer the whole show but she bails for this tough interview? Can’t take the heat.— Rebecca B, MS (@Rebecca B, MS) 1627923657.0
Can Mary Trump replace @MeghanMcCain on The View? Asking for a bunch of us.— Elizabeth Ann (@Elizabeth Ann) 1627923760.0
When Meghan McCain is afraid of a dose of truth from Mary Trump https://t.co/lzCMf9fKJ4— PCali68🌊😎🌴🌲🏔 (@PCali68🌊😎🌴🌲🏔) 1627923830.0
@ann_neona @mmpadellan John McCain stood up to years of torture in a Vietnamese prison, when he could have left it.… https://t.co/M8wsKwW7Mc— richard j. brenner #Resist! (@richard j. brenner #Resist!) 1627923794.0
hold up… did meghan mccain refuse to talk to mary trump on the view today??? bc mary threw some serious shade— BELLA (@BELLA) 1627919406.0
@MeghanMcCain used her family name to get where she is! She's not only a coward, she's racist, she's anti woman, a… https://t.co/2WMlNexAsp— TsicOfEverything (@TsicOfEverything) 1627923769.0
Mary Trump to Meghan McCain…. #theview https://t.co/nyVu6L8WQF— Simply Kris (@Simply Kris) 1627920152.0
Mary Trump just cast so much shade at Meghan McCain, the rain forests died— Allen Weisselberg (@Allen Weisselberg) 1627920448.0
Meghan Mccain looking at Whoopi and Sunni interview Mary Trump https://t.co/Q5KaDcA0UO— psedoali 🧔🏾🏀✊🏾 mask back on (dont trust yall) (@psedoali 🧔🏾🏀✊🏾 mask back on (dont trust yall)) 1627922092.0
Meghan McCain’s final week on #TheView is off to a great start... “It's a shame that your colleague didn't have th… https://t.co/mCEowj4Pna— Matt Wilstein (@Matt Wilstein) 1627922343.0
Meghan McCain talks a big game until someone bigger steps in, then she can't show up. Guess her husband wouldn't ap… https://t.co/wCpo8IIaHI— ENCHANTÉ (@ENCHANTÉ) 1627920878.0