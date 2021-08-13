'Think before you speak': Meghan McCain brutally fact-checked after 'pretending to be a constitutional lawyer'
Meghan McCain (ABC)

Meghan McCain tipped her toe into constitutional scholarship and got a dose of scathing fact checks.

The former "View" co-host questioned the constitutionality of a Biden administration proposal -- which has reportedly been shelved -- to mandate vaccination for interstate travel, and McCain reacted to a tweet from right-wing provocateur Jack Prosobiec about the idea.

"Very curious to see how this holds up against the tenth amendment," McCain tweeted in response.

But many other social media users pointed out that the 10th Amendment actually does give Congress the authority to regulate interstate travel, while the U.S. Supreme Court has found vaccine mandates constitutional.













SmartNews