White House ignored Meghan McCain’s offer to help promote vaccines — but gave Whoopi Goldberg a private briefing
Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain (ABC)

The White House snubbed Meghan McCain but gave a private briefing to Whoopi Goldberg, her co-host on "The View."

The conservative McCain reached out to the White House with an offer to get vaccinated on air with her brother, Jimmy McCain, to encourage fellow Republicans to get their shots against the deadly coronavirus, but she never heard back from anyone in the Biden administration, reported Politico's Playbook.

"[McCain] just wanted to help with messaging and encouraging Republicans to get it, and the show wanted it, too," said a "View" insider.

The White House at one point was coordinating with "The View" producers to have both McCain and Goldberg vaccinated on air with an unspecified senior official, but that plan fell through due to scheduling issues on the administration's end.

However, Goldberg was given a private briefing with the White House to discuss vaccination messaging and talking points for the ABC daytime talk show.

"They should have given all of 'The View' hosts this training, not just Whoopi," the show insider said.

A White House source told Playbook that McCain wasn't included because she was not eligible for the vaccine at that time, but that was never explained to her.