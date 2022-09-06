Dr. Oz bucks Trump on the 2020 election — says he wouldn't have objected to certifying Biden's win on Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump was just in Pennsylvania promoting Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano. In fact, Oz was recruited by Trump to run for the office a state over from his home state of New Jersey.
But when talking to NBC News on Tuesday, Oz said that he wouldn't have supported Trump's flagship issue: his false claims about the 2020 election.
"I would not have objected to” certifying the election result, Oz told Vaughn Hillyard. "By the time the delegates and those reports were sent to the U.S. Senate, our job was to approve it, which is what I would have done."
Oz said, however, that he wouldn't have supported the impeachment of Trump because he was "already leaving office by then." Oz wouldn't have been able to vote on impeachment as a U.S. Senator, only members of Congress vote on impeachment. Oz would have voted whether or not to hear witnesses in the trial or vote to acquit.
As was reported at the time, Trump would have been prevented from seeking office if he was convicted of the attempt to overthrow the government with his post-election actions.
Trump's major litmus test for candidates he supports is whether they back him as the 2020 winner.