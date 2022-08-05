Revealed: Trump election PAC funneled $60K to Melania's fashion stylist for 'strategy'
MelaniaTrump (Photo by RICK WILKING for AFP)

According to a report from USA Today, a PAC affiliated with Donald Trump's attempt to allege election fraud in the 2020 presidential election paid out $60,000 to the fashion consultant for former first lady Melania Trump.

The report from USA Today's Erin Mansfield explains that fashion consultant Hervé Pierre Braillard received four payments starting April 7 and ended on June 24 for what was described as "strategy consulting" with no further explanation as to that means.

Explaining why donor money that was supposed to fund the legal battle over the 2020 election that the former president insists was stolen from him, Trump "Save America" spokesperson Taylor Budowich stated, "Mr. Pierre serves as a senior advisor to Save America, involved in event management and special projects."

The report continued, "The payments offer a window into one of the many ways Trump, who is not a candidate for any federal office, is allowed to use money in the PAC, which has raised more than $100 million since it was registered in November 2020."

READ MORE: 'Cat's out of the bag': Alex Jones' ex-wife says 'a lot of people will be interested' in her 'insider info'

According to Michael Beckel, of political reform group Issue One, the expenditure deserves federal scrutiny.

“If you are going to a political function and trying to buy a new dress or a new tuxedo, that’s typically something that the FEC would say campaign funds should not be used for,” Beckel explained.

He added, "So it really raises questions if leadership funds are being used to pay for something like a new dress or new clothing that campaign funds could not be used for legally."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews