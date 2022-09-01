Melania felt so 'violated' by Mar-a-Lago search that she bought all-new underwear: report
Former President Donald Trump is not the only one upset after the FBI executed a lawful search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Sources tell tabloid Radar Online that former first lady Melania Trump feels "violated" by the FBI search, which successfully retrieved several boxes of classified government documents, including some that were designated at top secret.

In fact, the source tells Radar that Melania was so upset that she bought an entirely new set of underwear afterward.

“Melania doesn’t like the idea of strangers going rifling through her things," the source claimed. "Who knows who touched her underwear during the raid? She's never going to feel comfortable wearing those ever again."

The source also added that "most people don’t know that Melania is a bigger germaphobe than her husband" and that "she hates people touching her and certainly doesn’t want to put on lingerie that FBI agents have had their hands all over."

The agents were not searching for Melania's underwear, of course, but were rather trying to find highly sensitive documents that Trump had improperly stashed away, even though his lawyers told investigators months earlier that the former president had returned every single piece of classified information back to the government.

Trump is now facing an investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act, as well as obstruction of justice.

