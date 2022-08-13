'He's not sure if it's Melania': Michael Cohen claims Trump is scrambling to find the Mar-a-Lago FBI informant

Speaking with MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Saturday morning, former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen said that his former employer is likely obsessed with finding out who within his inner circle is feeding information to the FBI that led to the agency to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.

Along with Florida prosecutor David Aronberg, Cohen believes Trump has a "mole" in his midst who tipped DOJ officials off to the highly-sensitive government documents the former president was illegally hoarding at his Florida report.

According to Cohen, as far as the former president knows, his wife Melania could be the FBI informant.

"How is he feeling right now because someone in his circle, or somebody around him that may not be a trusted advisor or something, but somebody around him who knows stuff about him is now an informant for the FBI," host Velshi asked. "That much we know, the name's been redacted so we don't know who that is. What happens to Donald Trump when he feels that someone's betraying him?"

"Yes this is a big problem for him because under normal circumstances [garbled] quite a few people that are around him. So he is able to shift to the next person," Cohen replied. "Here, he is not sure he can shift to."

"He's not sure if it's Melania, he's not sure if it's one of the kids," he exclaimed. "Now you may remember, for over a year and a half, I've been saying that the whole issue with [Jared] Kushner to me just seems falsely odd in the fact that he who was secretary of everything in the White House, secretary of everything and that he seems to be escaping any sort of attention and , you know, any legal issues and so I've been saying for a long time, that just doesn't make a lot of sense to me."

"But, then again, it's just my opinion," he admitted. "I personally have always thought that Kushner was the guy that would end up turning on his father-in-law first."

Watch below: