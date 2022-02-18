Melania Trump says her critics are ‘literally dream killers’
The Office of Melania Trump released a statement from the former first lady on Friday lashing out at the media for critical reporting on her post-White House endeavors.

It claimed she is working on a "Be Best" project she is calling “Fostering the Future” with the Bradley Impact Fund, which describes itself as building "a robust national community of informed donors and partners who support and fund organizations that restore, strengthen, and protect America’s founding principles and institutions."

The former model lashed out at critics of her work.

"Despite my actions, the press continues to publish inaccurate, misleading, and outright incorrect articles about my work. The media has created a narrative whereby I am trying to act in an illegal or unethical manner," she complained. "That portrayal is simply untrue and adversely affects the children I hope to support. Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally dream killers. They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me."

Her statement came after reports that the same bitcoin account that set up her nonfungible token (NFT) artwork auction had the winning bid, which reportedly benefited the Bradley Impact Fund.

The arrangement was also scrutinized by The New York Times.

"Mrs. Trump is now selling tickets to the April 'high tea,' with organizers saying that some of the profits will benefit an initiative of her 'Be Best' endeavor called 'Fostering the Future,' meant to provide computer-science scholarships to young people who have been in foster care," the newspaper reported. "There was no indication of how much of the proceeds Mrs. Trump herself intended to pocket. Florida requires any organization that raises charitable contributions in the state to register. No charity with the name 'Fostering the Future' or 'Be Best' is registered in Florida."

Florida has opened an inquiry.

“Consumer Services Division is currently investigating whether this event involves an entity operating in violation of Chapter 496, Florida Statutes,” spokesperson Erin M. Moffet said.

