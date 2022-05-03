Donald Trump derided Melania’s looks during meeting with GOP strategists: new book

The new book "This Will Not Pass" details some of the conversations between Donald Trump and House and Senate strategists. According to the book by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would typically skip over details about Sen. Susan Collins' (R-ME) tight reelection because Trump didn't exactly like her.

"But in several meetings Trump could not resist weighing in with what he might call locker-room talk about Collins’s challenger, Sara Gideon, the telegenic Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives," the book says.

“Sara Gideon—very attractive. Very attractive,” Trump said, according to one person in the room at the time.

"Then he added a joke at the first lady’s expense: 'Not that I’ve looked at a woman that way in five years—five years at least.'"

A 2011 interview with In Touch Weekly quoted adult film star Stormy Daniels speaking at length about meeting Trump during a charity golf tournament in July 2006, just a year after he was married and five months after his wife gave birth to their son.

Trump denied the affair but according to testimony from his one-time lawyer Michael Cohen, Trump told him to issue Daniels a hush-money payment. Cohen said he was later reimbursed for it.



Former first lady chief of staff Stephanie Grisham wrote in her tell-all book that news of the alleged affair is what “unleashed” Mrs. Trump to begin publicly contradicting or ignoring her husband. She recalled Mrs. Trump not believing the cover story used by the campaign and White House.

Grisham also wrote that at the time of the news, she drafted a tweet for the first lady requesting privacy. The draft said that she was concentrating on being a mother, wife and first lady. Mrs. Trump had Grisham remove the word "wife," the book said.



After the 2020 election, Trump unleashed his hate for Collins. In Feb., Trump went after the Maine senator in a statement, saying she's "absolutely atrocious." He also emphasized that he won Maine "by a lot" and noted her "hard-working" voters "attended a rally of man thousands" with him before Election Day.

"Just one word about her and the fact that she didn’t help the fisherman as their rights were taken away from them from the federal government, and the lumberjacks, she would have had no chance to win,” Trump said, citing the fishing and timber industries.

"This Will Not Pass" is on sale as of Tuesday.