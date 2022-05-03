Watch: Senator undermines Ted Cruz’s Supreme Court rant with a quote from a Fox News host

During his questioning of Gibson Dunn Law Firm partner Thomas H. Dupree Jr., Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) lamented a "truly ominous day in the history of the Supreme Court," referring to a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to Cruz, the leak "marks an unprecedented breach of the trust of every Justice, every law clerk, every employee of the Court owes that institution."

Cruz said that the leak was the result of a "multi-year effort" from Senate Democrats to "politicize the court" and intimidate it into ruling on legislation that goes against "what the voters believe."

After Cruz's time was up, Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse chimed in and pointed out that Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an FBI investigation into the leak.

He then read a quote from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who said, "We have six Republican appointees on [the Supreme Court]. After all the money that has been raised, the Federalist Society, all these big fat cat dinners ... if this court with six justices cannot do the right thing here, then I think it's time to do what Robert Bork said we should do which is to circumscribe the jurisdiction of this court, and if they want to blow it up, then that's the way to change things finally."

Watch the exchange below or at this link: