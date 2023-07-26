'Livid' Melania Trump railed against husband's lawyers in rape case: report

Melania Trump is reportedly furious at her husband's lawyers in the E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case.
The former privately cast doubt on the author's rape allegations and expressed frustration with the ex-president's legal team, two sources with knowledge or her remarks told the New York Times.
She was "particularly skeptical" of Carroll's claims and questioned why she couldn't recall the exact date she said Trump sexually assaulted her decades ago in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store, and she was reportedly "livid" watching her husband's deposition in the case and complained that his legal team had not raised more objections.
Melania Trump, however, did not seem as upset at her husband for confusing a photo of Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples.
Trump was found liable for defaming and sexually abusing Carroll by a New York jury earlier this year, which also awarded her $5 million in compensatory damages.
Despite this, Trump has continued lobbing smears at Carroll and has insisted that all of the defamatory claims he made about her were factually accurate.
"The statements that I made about Carroll are all true," he wrote in one recent Truth Social post. "I didn’t Rape her (I won that at trial) and other than for this case, I have NO IDEA WHO SHE IS, WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE, OR ANYTHING ABOUT HER."