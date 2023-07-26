'Livid' Melania Trump railed against husband's lawyers in rape case: report

"I think there is a sense that every day could be the day, that's the way we're playing it right now, and what Trump's team is anticipating as we've been in touch with them as they play the exact same waiting game that we're playing," Alemany said. "In terms of the timeline, though, it's pretty analogous at the moment to the Mar-a-Lago documents case, where there was a bit of time between when Trump received the target letter and when the indictment ultimately dropped."

"Of course, this case is a tad more complicated," she added. "It's something that Jack Smith's team has taken obviously more time to get to. There have been more players involved, more witnesses to interview and Smith's investigative team is likely wrapping up loose ends trying to get everything as airtight as possible before this indictment lands.

Chris Krebs, who was the top election security official in 2020, confirmed he had been interviewed in May by Smith's team, and Alemany said that seems to suggest the special prosecutor is focusing on the scheme to seize voting machines by Trump allies.

"We have all been trying to read the tea leaves of the dribs and drabs that have been leading out of Jack Smith's investigative pursuits and the last month, the witnesses that have been called by Smith and have appeared before the grand jury have all been players that have been involved largely in the scheme to seize voting machines," Alemany said. "This was something that was propagated and advocated for by people like Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, the former Overstock CEO, and that came to a head in that infamous Dec. 18 or 19 meeting in the Oval Office that was described as unhinged by some of the former White House lawyers who were there to block the outside fringe lawyers who were pushing this, sort of involved in blocking this plan that was being pushed by the outside team, and what we have been hearing is this one piece of the puzzle that Smith is looking at but a very important one, nonetheless."

