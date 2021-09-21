Melania saved Bill Barr's job by telling Trump he was 'right out of central casting' — unlike 'mousy' Sessions

Peril, the new book from reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward, revealed that it was first lady Melania Trump who reassured President Donald Trump that he didn't make a mistake in picking Bill Barr to take over the Justice Department.

According to the new book, Barr "said nice things about Bob Mueller," prompting Trump to second guess his pick.

"At the White House, First Lady Melania Trump offered a contrary opinion to the president," Woodward in Costa write.

"Are you crazy?" she asked the president. "This guy's right out of central casting. Look," she pointed to Barr, "that's an attorney general."

The book said that it was a contrast "with the mousy Sessions." The former first lady was talking about "image" and the president "put a premium on appearance. Barr, six feet and with an extraordinarily large belly, came across as the sober, knowledgeable lawyer, she said."

Sessions was ridiculed by "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert as looking like the Keebler Elf. "Saturday Night Live" depicted Sessions with actress Kate McKinnon -- which upset Trump, who was also disturbed when SNL depicted Sean Spicer using a female actress too.

According to sources close to Trump, Spicer's portrayal by a woman was "most problematic in the president's eyes," said a Feb. 2017 report.