GOP will turn Garland hearing into a circus that will be 'all about making noise': George Conway

Attorney general Merrick Garland will appear before the House Judiciary Committee, where he is expected to push back against Republican complaints about political bias.

Garland will face off against Republican lawmakers who are angry that he hasn't gone hard enough against Hunter Biden and Democrats who believe the Department of Justice has gone too easy on Donald Trump, and conservative attorney George Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the attorney general was in a tough spot.

"I think Hunter Biden does have a case that he is being treated unfairly," Conway said. "On the other hand, if you are connected to a public figure in some fashion, you're more likely to be subjected to prosecutorial and other scrutiny than other people. It's just the risk, it's just a risk of being in the public eye, and I think that's partly what's happened here. I think the ultimate thing that matters is if he's innocent or if these crimes aren't that serious, he will win in court or he'll get a light sentence."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"I didn't think he was going to get prison in the first place, but the ultimate test we should ask here is what would Donald Trump have done?" Conway added. "If his son had gotten indicted for anything, any of his kids had gotten indicted, the attorney general would have been gone."

Republicans are more interested in retribution and scoring political points, so it doesn't matter to them what the attorney general has to say, Conway went on to argue.

"It doesn't matter what Garland does for the Republicans, it doesn't matter," Conway said. "If you appoint a special counsel, you should have done it earlier -- you appointed one to fix the case. If you don't appoint a special counsel, how can you be handling the case -- you're not independent. If you indicted Hunter Biden, the charges weren't strong, weren't heavy enough. You should have done it earlier, and if you don't do it, well, obviously you're doing it to protect him."

"Nothing Garland will say will matter to these Republicans because they're just looking for something -- they'll go from one thing to a completely inconsistent thing the next moment," Conway said. "It doesn't matter to them. It's all about, as we're talking about earlier with the budget and everything, it's just all about making noise."

Watch the video below or at this link.

