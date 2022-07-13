Former Trump attorney reveals split between DOJ and J6 that could keep former president from being charged

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb explained a divergence of thinking between the Department of Justice and the select committee that could keep Donald Trump from being indicted.

Cobb was interviewed by CNN's Erin Burnett following Tuesday's televised Jan. 6 hearing where Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty to Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds after believing Trump's lies about election fraud and entering the Capitol on Jan. 6."

"I feel very sorry for Mr. Ayres and other Americans like him who believed in the president, trusted him, when he insisted that the election had been stolen, didn't have the information available to parse in a way that they could make their own decisions, and sort of follow him blindly and obviously, suffered severe consequences," Cobb said.

RELATED: Maryland Republican dodges local reporters after being implicated during J6 hearing: report

"I think, so far, 800 plus prosecutions, people have tried to blame the president and the prosecutors have pushed back on that," he explained. "You know, I think this committee has one view of control and accountability, which tended to go along with one of your previous speakers who was talking about the personal accountability to the people that have actually been charged."

"I think the Justice Department clearly believes that those people were responsible for their own actions," Cobb continued. "It is quite a pivot for them to insist that Trump controlled that."

Cobb went on to say that he was expecting the select committee to present more evidence at today's hearing.

Watch below or at this link.