Maryland Republican dodges local reporters after being implicated during J6 hearing: report

The lone Republican representing Maryland in Congress was implicated in Tuesday's public hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack at the U.S. Capitol.
"As former President Donald Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election, nearly a dozen Republican members of Congress -— including Maryland’s Andy Harris -— gathered with the president in the White House and discussed having Vice President Mike Pence reject the election results, according to the Jan. 6 committee," The Boston Sun reported. "The House members’ attendance at the Oval Office meeting — which the committee said also included Pence, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorney Rudy Giuliani — was confirmed by White House visitor logs, the committee said during a hearing Tuesday."
The newspaper reported the Congressman's office "did not return emails seeking comment."
WBAL NewsRadio reported it "reached out to Harris and is waiting to hear back."
RELATED: 'Should disturb everyone': Fox News analyst stunned by 'breathtaking' Jan. 6 hearing
Both the two Democrats competing in the July 19 primary to take on Harris both had harsh words.
Former state lawmaker Heather Mizeur tweeted, "Today’s #Jan6 hearing confirms what we in Maryland have always known. @RepAndyHarrisMD is a threat to national security."
Former Obama administration official Dave Harden tweeted Harris "attended a Dec 21st meeting at the White House in a concerted effort to thwart the 2020 election. Andy Harris is a traitor to our democracy."
Both also argued they were the one to defeat Harris in November.
After the MAGA rioters were cleared from the Capitol and Congress returned to the task of certifying the election results, Harris almost got in a fistfight on the floor of the House.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Pool boy' in Jerry Falwell Jr scandal to speak out in new Hulu documentary: report
Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) reported said, "are you serious, man? Haven’t you had enough violence for today?"
One day after the attack on the Capitol, Harris released a statement defending his vote to overturn the election.
"Democrats are calling for unity," he said, "yet also calling for the expulsion of members who objected in yesterday's Electoral College count. Today, Some Marylanders are even calling for my resignation, which I will not do."
Harris went on to claim that he had "legitimate constitutional concerns" despite Trump's delusions of election fraud being debunked long before the attack on the Capitol.
He claimed that "there was nothing treasonous or seditious about it."
Harris went on to deny there even was an insurrection when he voted against a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement who defended the Capitol against Trump's mob.
\u201cThe January 6 committee has obtained White House visitor logs showing members of Congress present at December 21 co-conspirators meeting:\n\nBrian Babin\nAndy Biggs\nMatt Gaetz\nLouie Gohmert\nPaul Gosar\nAndy Harris\nJody Hice\nJim Jordan\nScott Perry\n\nRep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene\u201d— Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin) 1657652451