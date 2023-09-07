Michigan fake elector admitted to collusion with Trump lawyers in radio interview: report

According to a report from CNN's KFiles, one of the Michigan fake electors who has been charged with eight felony charges by Attorney General Dana Nessel for her part in a plot to help Donald Trump steal the 2020 election admitted during an interview in 2020 that she was the recipient of help from lawyers she claimed were tied to the former president.

Meshawn Maddock, who served as co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party from 2021 to 2023, recently claimed her memory was "vague" about the circumstances that led up to the fake elector plot, explaining, "A lot of that is still vague to me. And I don’t have any email communications with any of these people.”

As CNN is reporting, on December 16, 2020 -- after the 2020 election but before the Jan. 6 riots -- she sat down for an interview with local radio host Steve Gruber where she asked about the election maneuver that ultimately failed.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office.



“I’m no constitutional attorney," she began. “I’m an elector for Donald Trump from the Michigan Republican Party. I along with the other 15 electors were guided by legal minds – attorneys for our president, some very incredible constitutional attorneys – I’ve never in my whole life appreciated legal minds and attorneys before.”

She then added, “I can tell you that in the last few weeks, just some incredible minds. And from what I understand, you know, you have the federal constitutional law, and then you have state statutes, um, and they’re two different things. So, what we did, uh, along with seven other states, really send in dueling electors, and that will be there before, um, you know, a federal constitutional attorney, and it’ll be before, uh, Mike Pence and Congress to make that decision.”

According to the KFiles' Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck, "She parroted some of Trump’s most controversial false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and eventually deleted a tweet spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that Dominion Voting Systems had changed votes in the election. In the December 2020 interview, Maddock cited the 1960 election in Hawaii in which pro-Kennedy electors were also sent to the National Archives – an argument cited by Trump campaign attorneys in memos that outlined their fake elector plans."

You can read more here.