Michael Cohen issues dark warning about Trump: 'Poster boy for fascism'
Michael Cohen (Photo via Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)

Michael Cohen warned that Donald Trump would usher in fascism if elected to a second term in the White House.

The ex-president's longtime attorney and fixer published a new book, "Revenge," on Tuesday that described Trump's first term as a "practice run" for an authoritarian regime, according to excerpts published by Insider.

"We are in danger of losing this country to fascists who are destroying our democracy and the rule of law and replacing it with something unseen since the dark days in Europe prior to World War II," Cohen wrote. "Donald Trump was just a practice run. If those who think like him are allowed to take control of this government — like they tried to do during the Jan. 6 insurrection — then we're all f*cked, and my suffering will become the nation's suffering."

Cohen also admitted his own role in helping Trump become so dangerous.

"As I helped create this Frankenstein's monster and let it out of its cage, I feel it is my moral duty, or if you prefer my penance, to make sure we re-cage the beast," Cohen wrote.

"He is the standard bearer for corrupt dictator wannabes," he added. "He is the poster boy for fascism."

