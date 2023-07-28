There are 'more nefarious reasons' Trump was keeping documents than what we know: Michael Cohen

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen on Friday said that there's more to the Mar-a-Lago stolen documents case than meets the eye.

During an interview with CNN, the former Trump "fixer" said he doubted that Trump only kept top-secret government documents as trophies for the purposes of bragging rights, which appears to be the theory that special counsel Jack Smith's office is going on in its prosecution of the case.

"I believe that there are more nefarious reasons that Donald is keeping these documents," Cohen argued. "And I'm shocked and I'm appalled that there are still people that are supporting him. when you must understand that he is placing our national security in complete chaos simply for his own personal benefit."

Toward the end of the interview, Cohen was asked about the seeming ironclad grip Trump has over the minds of his assorted minions and followers, hundreds of whom have been sent to prison after launching a deadly riot on his behalf at the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.

DON'T MISS: Censuring Rep. MTG is mostly hopeless. Here's why this freshman Democrat will try doing it anyway.

"The man is a cult leader, plain and simple," he said. "And he has managed, you know, to indoctrinate into this cult many millions of people. many millions of Americans who are parting with their hard-earned dollars to give to a billionaire so he can fix an old 757 or pay his own legal fees or own responsibilities."

Watch the video below or at this link.

