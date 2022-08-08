'It's never good': Michael Cohen responds to revelations Trump was raided by FBI
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen was the unfortunate target of the Republican leader's attacks and retaliation, but on Monday evening he learned that his former client was falling under a raid of his own.

It was reported Monday evening that Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago was under a raid from the FBI. Trump even released in a statement, "they even broke into my safe."

"It’s never good when the FBI raids your property; especially when you’re Donald Trump and you’ve been storing documents at that location," Cohen told Raw Story.

Cohen was referencing the report on Monday that there are photos of documents that Trump tore apart and threw in the toilet. There were previous reports that Trump attempted to destroy documents by flushing them, causing serious plumbing issues at the White House.

Several months ago, staff from the National Archives were forced to go to Mar-a-Lago and retrieve a truckload of boxes filled with documents that Trump took from the White House when he left. It was revealed that some of the documents were so top secret that they were for the president's eyes only.

