Michael Fanone: Trump supporters think I'm the 'love child of Nancy Pelosi' and faked Jan. 6 body camera footage

Former Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone appeared on CNN Monday to talk about his new book that includes details of secretly recorded conversations he had last year with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

During a conversation with host Brianna Keilar, Fanone took aim at some of the politicians spreading misinformation about the January 6th Capitol riots, which he said has caused even some longtime acquaintances to not believe what he experienced that day after being assaulted by Trump supporters, including false claims that he faked body camera footage of the deadly riots.

"Rhetoric from these politicians combined, with some of the alt-right or right-wing propaganda, people believe that stuff," he said. "There have been a whole slew of conspiracies that have kind of popped up about me. The hardest thing to accept is people that have known me for, in some cases, decades buying into a lot of that crap, the idea that I work for the FBI and I've been a plant in the Metropolitan Police Department for two decades waiting for this moment."

Fanone also said that some Trump supporters believe that "I was somehow spawned from a Petri dish and am the love child of Nancy Pelosi."

"Actually, people believe it!" Fanone marveled.

Watch the video below or at this link.