Michael Fanone delivered a letter to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office – and it included a dire warning

Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who is known for his testimony at the opening Jan. 6 Committee hearing in July, wrote a letter delivered on Wednesday to Republican House of Representatives leaders asking them to speak out against political violence to commemorate the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

As the Associated Press reports, the letter was also signed by over 1,000 law enforcement officers, active military members, military veterans and families of military members.

The AP notes that the letter recounted "several incidents of politically motivated violence, including the attack on an FBI office in Ohio following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and the attack on the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as threats and comments calling for her execution."

The letter was hand-delivered to several influential Republicans representatives: James Comer of Kentucky, Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Kevin McCarthy of California, Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Elise Stefanik of New York.

READ MORE: 'Fake and Fraudulent!' Trump rages after fake quote goes around saying he is dumping McCarthy

The in-person trip was set up by the non-government organizations Courage for America and Common Defense to prevent new political-inspired violence. The letter is their first step to make the influential Republicans to actively speak out against anyone who is or communicates using violence to make political statements.

Fanone's testimony about being attacked and physically assaulted was an early turning point in the Jan. 6 Committee hearings. Since then, he has received numerous death threats from right-wing loyalists to former President Donald Trump.