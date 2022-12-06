Appeals court tells Michael Flynn he must testify in Fulton County's Trump investigation

Disgraced former Gen. Michael Flynn will be forced to testify to the Georgia special grand jury in Fulton County examining whether there was election fraud on the part of the White House or Donald Trump campaign, an appeals court wrote Tuesday.

Flynn had fought the subpoena saying he wasn't a "necessary or material witness” and claimed that a Georgia court couldn't subpoena a Florida witness. As with Mark Meadows case in South Carolina, Flynn was told he must testify.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was another who fought the subpoena but was told he must testify.

Flynn also flopped attempting to claim that the case was a civil one not a criminal one and thus he shouldn't be compelled. That didn't work either.

Willis is seeking information about the infamous December 18, 2020, meeting at the White House with Sidney Powell, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Donald Trump. The topic, according to the New York Times, was seizing voting machines and appointing Powell as a kind of special counsel to contest the 2020 election results.

Former impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen pointed to a brief from former prosecutors to the judges as being a cited in the decision to compel Flynn to testify.

The Appeals Court finished: "Appellant's Emergency Motion to Sta Order Compelling Testimony filed in case 2D22-3925 is denied as moot."