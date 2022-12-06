'You are their slave': Marjorie Taylor Greene facing far-right revolt after disavowing Nick Fuentes

According to a report from Vice's Tess Owen, the romance between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and followers of notorious Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes is irreparably on the rocks after she put some distance between herself and him following his dinner with Donald Trump.

While the former president has been circumspect in attacking the young far-right anti-semitic demagogue, the equally controversial Taylor Greene fired off a tweet stating, "Of course I denounce Nick Fuentes and his racists anti-semitic ideology. I can’t comprehend why the media is obsessed with him."

That, in turn, led Fuentes to lash back out at her, and his followers have since piled on the one-time darling of the Christian nationalist movement.

As Vice's Owen reported, Fuentes told his supporters, "She’s just weak. She goes and says something edgy to get attention, and then when the pressure comes, she buckles. You know, she’s gonna be a MAGA-mom and QAnon and all that, and then the second Kevin McCarthy reprimands her and she loses her committee, she goes and apologizes.”

Noting that Fuentes has taken to referring to her as "Large Marge" in his diatribes, Owen writes that she has become a central topic among the "groypers" tied to Fuentes' extremist movement.

According to fringe conservative Laura Loomer, "MTG is no longer an ally to America First. She may have claimed to be so that she could climb the political ladder, but she has shown she is all talk and zero action, unless of course the action is selling t-shirts and wine glasses.”

Holocaust denier Vince James added, "You are their slave Marjorie, a slave to the Democrats and the Media that you constantly talk about. By that statement [disavowing Fuentes] it just got to show you're living according to the rules of their game, that they've completely rigged against us."

"Here’s my take: grifters are gonna grift, and it’s just sad that we have to go through that kind of betrayal,” far-right podcaster Dalton Clodfelter proclaimed.

According to Owen, Taylor Greene isn't taking the backlash against her lying down, calling Fuentes "immature" and then adding, "What has he ever done in his life? He knows nothing more than anyone else.”

You can read more here.