Trump supporter accused of voter fraud being represented by fired pro-Trump Wisconsin vote auditor

The former Wisconsin State Supreme Court justice who led the state's controversial election audit is now representing a man accused of voting twice for former President Donald Trump.

Michael Gableman was hired by Assembly speaker Robin Vos last year to investigate alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and then fired in mid-August after finding no evidence of widespread fraud, but he appeared Monday in court to represent Harry Wait on election fraud charges, reported Madison.com.

“I want to make sure all of his legal rights are safeguarded,” said Gableman, who now works for the conservative Thomas More Society.

Gableman said he learned about the case over the weekend and saw that Wait, president of the election conspiracy-minded HOT (Honest, Open and Transparent) Government group, did not have an attorney, so he agreed to appear with him in court for a preliminary hearing and successfully got that rescheduled for Oct. 7.

The 66-year-old Wait, who is charged with two felony counts of misappropriating identification information and two misdemeanor counts of election fraud concerning absentee ballots, admitted he requested the absentee ballots of Vos and Racine mayor Cory Mason.

However, Wait insists he did not intend to commit a crime but instead wanted to demonstrate how easily someone else's ballot could be obtained.

The criminal complaint shows Wait requested the absentee ballots on July 26, two weeks before the state's primary election, through MyVote.wi.gov, and Mason's ballot was delivered to Wait's address in Dover but Vos' was never delivered, and he sent an email to Racine County officials admitted what he had done and posted a video online using the pair's identifying information to request the ballots.