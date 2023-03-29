Conservative judge issues stark new warning about GOP's 'war against democracy and rule of law'

One of the nation's most prominent conservative judges warned that the Republican Party presented a grave peril to democracy.

Former federal appeals court judge Michael Luttig, who famously told Mike Pence the vice president did not have the authority to alter election results, made clear in a new interview with The Bulwark that the ongoing threat from Donald Trump and his GOP allies had only grown more ominous since Jan. 6, 2021.

"With the former president’s and his Republican Party’s determined denial of Jan. 6, their refusal to acknowledge that the former president lost the 2020 presidential election fair and square, and their promise that the 2024 election will not be 'stolen' from them again as they maintain it was in 2020," Luttig said, "America’s Democracy and the Rule of Law are in constitutional peril — still -- and there is no end to the threat in sight."



The conservative legal icon memorably testified during the House select committee investigation that Congress must update the Electoral Count Act of 1887 or risk another attempt to subvert the will of voters, and he said this week that the failure to do so was undermining the rule of law.

"We are a house divided and our poisonous politics is fast eating away at the fabric of our society," Luttig told The Bulwark. "The Republican Party has made its decision that the war against America’s Democracy and the Rule of Law it instigated on Jan. 6 will go on, prosecuted to its catastrophic end."