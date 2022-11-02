Nevada GOP chairman says feds seized his phone in probe of fake Trump electors
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald (Screen cap)

Michael McDonald, the chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, has confirmed to NBC News that federal law enforcement officials seized his phone as part of a probe into the fake pro-Trump electors scheme.

As NBC News reports, McDonald signed a document that falsely asserted former President Donald Trump was the winner of Nevada's six electoral votes.

The effort by McDonald to put himself forward was an "alternate" elector was part of a nationwide scheme by Trump supporters that is also being investigated by the United States Department of Justice and the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

McDonald also said that he recently testified before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, although he would not elaborate on what he told the committee.

NBC News notes that the committee's subpoena informed McDonald that it was seeking "information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021."

