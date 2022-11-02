'What's wrong with your soul?' Morning Joe condemns GOP 'lying' about Paul Pelosi's assault

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Republicans who are mocking Paul Pelosi's assault and wondered whether even Donald Trump could scale back the violent movement he had unleashed.
A 42-year-old conspiracy theorist broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home looking to menacingly confront House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time, and attacked her elderly husband with a hammer, and the "Morning Joe" host condemned the lies GOP candidates and officials were spreading to minimize the assault.
"Republican candidates, some being called the future leaders of the Republican Party, making jokes about an 82-year-old grandfather getting his brains bashed in, passing out, you know, probably fighting for his life," Scarborough said. "You know, they say he's doing well, you hear, doing well, recovering, family by his side. Chances are good if you're 82 years old and get your skull fractured, brutally assaulted, you're fighting for your life, a horrible impact going the rest of his life, yet you have the rising star of the Republican Party lying about what happened, saying there was a gay prostitute he was meeting that night, and they kept stirring it up. I don't have to say again, the leader of Twitter, the richest guy in the world spreading that lie, and Republicans, one after another Republican, dismissing this."
"This was just such a savage attack and the conspiracy theories so bizarre," he added. "Now Republicans are resorting to -- why can't they just say what Nancy Pelosi said after Steve Scalise got shot. Why can't they do that? What's wrong with that? This isn't about politics, this is about who raised you? Are your parents really proud you mock 82-year-olds getting their brains bashed in? You just can't say this is a tragedy, it's bad for America. We're praying for you? Why can't you say that, Republicans? Mitch McConnell said it, few others have. What's wrong with your soul? I've been in Congress. I can guarantee you, it's not worth selling your soul for. In fact, it's not worth selling, like, baseball cards for -- it's not worth it."
READ MORE: New senate report spotlights 'barbaric consequences' of GOP policy
Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski disagreed over how much that would help for Republican leaders to condemn the violence, and he thinks it may have metastasized past the former president's control.
"I think the sickness is so deep within the base of the party, the MAGA base that follows Donald Trump, the extreme MAGA base," Scarborough said. "I think the sickness is so deep among them that if somebody criticized this violence the way they should, I think they would be seen as sellouts."
Watch the video below or at this link.
11 02 2022 06 09 35 www.youtube.com