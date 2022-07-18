GOP Maryland AG hopeful is pro-secession and believes all public education is a communist plot: report
Michael Peroutka (Official photo)

Even though Maryland is a deep blue state, it does have a history of electing more moderate Republicans such as Gov. Larry Hogan.

However, Vice News reports that a prospective GOP nominee for Maryland attorney general does not fit anything close to the Hogan mold.

Specifically, the publication notes that Maryland AG hopeful Michael Peroutka is a former board member of the neo-Confederate League of the South who says he's "still angry" that Maryland was not able to secede during the American Civil War.

Additionally, Peroutka believes that LGBTQ marriage and abortion should be outlawed for going against "God's law," and he has also criticized the entire concept of public education as a communist plot whose goal is to "transform America away from a Christian worldview."

As if that weren't enough, Peroutka has also vowed to investigate Hogan's efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 over the last two years by implementing mask mandates.

“What happened was so notorious, it was so blatant, so obvious,” he said this past March at an anti-mask rally. “A constitutional God-fearing attorney general of Maryland can do something about that. He can empanel grand juries, he can bring prosecutions against the people who violated your rights.”

Peroutka was once a fringe figure in right-wing politics, but establishment Republicans in Maryland fear that the GOP base has grown so radicalized that it could nominate him for attorney general.

Maryland Republican strategist Doug Mayer, for one, tells Vice News that Peroutka's nomination would spell disaster for the GOP in the state.

"I think he probably has a better chance at building a time machine and traveling back and actually fighting in the real Civil War than becoming Maryland's attorney general," he said. "Unfortunately for normal Maryland Republicans who are running, having someone like him on the ticket would do nobody any favors."

