Florida man gets 18 months in jail after threatening 'Jihadist style' beheading of Nancy Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (Screen cap).

A Florida man on Friday was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to making multiple violent threats against Democratic lawmakers.

Axios reports that 60-year-old Paul Vernon Hoeffer made a series of gruesome threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx.

Among other things, Hoeffer said that he would conduct a "Jihadist style" beheading of Pelosi, while warning Ocasio-Cortez that he would "rip her head off."

The Axios report also details other threats made by Hoeffer.

"Around that time, he called Foxx, who is Black, and used a racial slur to convey that bullets were going to 'rattle her brain,'" the publication writes. "In November 2020, he left a recording for Ocasio-Cortez telling her to sleep with one eye open and that she 'should have been aborted.'"

Although prosecutors called for Hoeffer to get three-and-a-half years, his attorneys successfully argued he should get leniency after being diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.

IN OTHER NEWS: Democrat-bashing televangelist under investigation for sexual misconduct: report

SmartNews